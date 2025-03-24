Sequent Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sequent Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,171,000 after buying an additional 207,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $194.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.