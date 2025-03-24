The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $352.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.97 and its 200-day moving average is $399.14. The stock has a market cap of $349.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

