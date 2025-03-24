United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $352.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

