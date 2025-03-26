Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Two Harbors Investment worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,225.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 174,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,099.36. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,566.88. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $377,154 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWO

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.