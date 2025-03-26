Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $84.42 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $84,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

