Trust Investment Advisors Has $234,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17,304.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day moving average is $132.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

