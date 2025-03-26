Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after buying an additional 63,738 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 674,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

