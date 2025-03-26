Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

