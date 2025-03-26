Modern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $429.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

