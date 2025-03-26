Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.31 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $53,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $116.59.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

