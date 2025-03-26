Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AVUS opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

