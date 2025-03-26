Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

