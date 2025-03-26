Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 55,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 630.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $361.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

