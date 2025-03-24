HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock Price

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CGTX. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

