Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

QNCX has been the subject of several other reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QNCX

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quince Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNCX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quince Therapeutics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.