Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

