Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.84), with a volume of 24 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.90).

Crimson Tide Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.21.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

