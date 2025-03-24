Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 317,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 556,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

