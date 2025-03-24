J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

