Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 300 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $176.58 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $915.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

