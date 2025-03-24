Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 984.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,241 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 3.3% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,800,000 after buying an additional 73,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4,085.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

