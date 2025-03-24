Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

