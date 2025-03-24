Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 9,528,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 36,541,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

