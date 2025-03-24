Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $436.75 and last traded at $436.45. 131,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 286,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $436.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.4 %

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $3.1265 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

