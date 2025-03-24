S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SFOR traded up GBX 1.86 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 34.82 ($0.45). The stock had a trading volume of 5,418,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,584. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 27.02 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.75 ($0.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.61. The company has a market capitalization of £214.25 million, a PE ratio of 3,482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that S4 Capital will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

