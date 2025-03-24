Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Purchases £5,068.80 in Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams bought 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £5,068.80 ($6,545.45).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

HEAD stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.23). 55,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,910. Headlam Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 94.60 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.98. The firm has a market cap of £75.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. On average, analysts expect that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headlam Group

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

Featured Stories

