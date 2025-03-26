Hardin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

