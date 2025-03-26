Hamster Kombat One Day Volume Hits $24.90 Million (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Hamster Kombat has a market cap of $141.43 million and $24.90 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Hamster Kombat token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,074.06 or 0.99889914 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,684.72 or 0.99448347 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.002123 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $24,335,478.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

