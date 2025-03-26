Zentry 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.79 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Zentry has a total market cap of $81.21 million and $12.79 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zentry alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,074.06 or 0.99889914 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,684.72 or 0.99448347 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,608,434,040 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,608,434,040.11271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01225904 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $10,754,874.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.