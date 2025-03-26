Sovryn (SOV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,084.97

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $23,084.97 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 60,086,367.68554518 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.19333517 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $24,552.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

