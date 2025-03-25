Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $572.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

