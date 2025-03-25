Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Core & Main updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,282.64. This represents a 57.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,505. The trade was a 43.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,294 shares of company stock worth $9,383,685. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.