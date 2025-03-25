Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $343.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.87.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Johnson Rice started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

