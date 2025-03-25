Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $337.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

