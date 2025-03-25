32,084 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Harmony Biosciences makes up 0.5% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 140,690 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $388,864.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679 in the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRMY

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.