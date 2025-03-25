EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,811 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

