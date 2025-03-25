EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,768,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,651,000 after acquiring an additional 321,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 54,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

