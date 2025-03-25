33,179 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,202,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after buying an additional 711,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

