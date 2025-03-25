Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.