ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $727.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $730.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.