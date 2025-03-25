EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,157 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in EOG Resources by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 223,432 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127,126 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 53.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

