TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 341,927 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,183,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341,927 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $240,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,129,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,185,000 after acquiring an additional 976,909 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Copart by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 591,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 78,443 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 76,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

