iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 54,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

