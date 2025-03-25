VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

VICI opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.