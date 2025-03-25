Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.30. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $122,374.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,987.64. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $177,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

