Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2207 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 5.9% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of PSL stock opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $91.63 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

