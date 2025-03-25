Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2207 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 5.9% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSL stock opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $91.63 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
