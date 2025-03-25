Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMW stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

