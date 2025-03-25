Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 ($2.20) to GBX 160 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MBH stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 96.90 ($1.25). 472,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of £89.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.01. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.65 ($1.44).

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Michelmersh Brick had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that Michelmersh Brick will post 10.3053435 EPS for the current year.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

