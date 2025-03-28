Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Issues Earnings Results

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.81) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frontier IP Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 314.53%.

Frontier IP Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Frontier IP Group stock traded up GBX 0.92 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 25.42 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 387,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,476. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.77. Frontier IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.58).

Get Frontier IP Group alerts:

Frontier IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier IP Group builds value by uniting science, industry and finance to commercialise university intellectual property.

Our strategy is based on proving the commercial worth of IP developed by our portfolio companies before raising significant sums of money to support their further growth. We earn equity stakes in return for providing a range of hands-on commercialisation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.