EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Announces Earnings Results

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.29 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.94). 30,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,370. EPE Special Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 191 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.22.

Get EPE Special Opportunities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather Bestwick bought 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £10,345.84 ($13,394.41). 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.